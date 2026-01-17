Delhi has seen a shift toward private hospitals for childbirth, with their share of deliveries rising by over 10 percentage points in two years, according data from the Delhi Statistical Handbook, 2025. Delhi statistical handbook: Pvt hospitals’ share of deliveries rises 10 percentage pts in 2 yrs

In 2022-23, 19.7% of the city’s institutional births occurred in private facilities – private hospitals conducted 49,940 deliveries (including Caesarean-section, or C-section) out of the 253,498 total births.

This proportion rose to 22.6% (58,918 out of the total of 261,217) in 2023-24 and jumped to 30.2% (79,851 of the city’s 264,394 births) in 2024-25, meaning nearly one in three hospital births now takes place in the private sector.

Health experts say the trend points to a growing reliance on private maternity care, raising concerns about affordability and higher C-section rates.

“More women are choosing private hospitals for personal attention, shorter waits, and continuity of care with the same doctor. For pregnant women, it is very important that they have confidence in the doctor and the facility and are not stressed,” said Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, a gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture. “Government hospitals can be very packed. Women might have to wait for a very long time and might not see the same doctor each time.”

“However, C-section rates are usually higher in private hospitals. While C-sections are sometimes necessary, they should only be done when truly needed,” Dr Bajaj said.

A senior gynaecologist from a government hospital, speaking anonymously, said: “While there is no shortage of expertise in government hospitals, other facilities such as better equipped nurseries may be missing. This means more people are opting to choose private hospitals now.”