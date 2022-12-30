Delhi: Steady improvement in cold wave conditions; AQI in ‘very poor’ category

The national capital on Friday woke up to slightly better winter conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi today morning was alarming close to the ‘severe’ mark.

Temperatures have gradually risen in Delhi over the past three days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 23.7°C – three notches above normal. The minimum was recorded at 7°C, which is around normal for this time of the year, according to IMD.

Met department officials have stated that cold wave conditions are likely to return to Delhi from January 1 following light rain across the northern plains and fresh snowfall in the mountains under the influence of a western disturbance. The IMD declares ‘cold wave’ in a region when the minimum temperature is below the normal mark by 4.5 degrees or more, or when it drops to 4 degrees or lower.

“Several places in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir witnessed drizzle during the day on Thursday, and snowfall has also been recorded in some mountains. We will see the impact of fresh snowfall from Friday night itself and a gradual drop in temperature is expected,” said RK Jenamani, IMD scientist.

Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly AQI at 7 am stood at 376. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 306. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.