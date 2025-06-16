Delhi: Store selling fake items under global luxury brand names busted

A 29-year-old manager of a clothing store in Pitampura in northwest Delhi was arrested for selling counterfeit clothes and perfumes under the name of international luxury fashion brands, police said on Sunday. At least 200 articles of counterfeit shorts, t-shirts, belts and perfumes with forged labels of a luxury brands were seized in a raid last week, police added. The arrested manager was identified as Harshit (single name), a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi. (Representational image)

The raid was conducted following a complaint from a representative of a French luxury fashion brand regarding illegal manufacture and sale of counterfeit items of its brand.

The arrested manager was identified as Harshit (single name), a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi. Harshit allegedly claimed to be an authorised distributor of multiple fashion brands. He revealed that his store was set up last year by Pankaj Manchanda, a resident of Karnal in Haryana who currently lives in a foreign country, police said.

Manchanda ran a manufacturing unit in Karnal where he manufactured clothing items and accessories, illegally affixed fake labels of various popular brands and sold them as genuine products, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“We are now looking for Manchanda. His arrest will help us ascertain how many such manufacturing units and stores he runs,” added the DCP.