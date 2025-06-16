Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Store selling fake items under global luxury brand names busted

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 16, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The raid was conducted following a complaint from a representative of a French luxury fashion brand regarding illegal sale of counterfeit items

A 29-year-old manager of a clothing store in Pitampura in northwest Delhi was arrested for selling counterfeit clothes and perfumes under the name of international luxury fashion brands, police said on Sunday. At least 200 articles of counterfeit shorts, t-shirts, belts and perfumes with forged labels of a luxury brands were seized in a raid last week, police added.

The arrested manager was identified as Harshit (single name), a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi. (Representational image)
The arrested manager was identified as Harshit (single name), a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi. (Representational image)

The raid was conducted following a complaint from a representative of a French luxury fashion brand regarding illegal manufacture and sale of counterfeit items of its brand.

The arrested manager was identified as Harshit (single name), a resident of Azadpur in northwest Delhi. Harshit allegedly claimed to be an authorised distributor of multiple fashion brands. He revealed that his store was set up last year by Pankaj Manchanda, a resident of Karnal in Haryana who currently lives in a foreign country, police said.

Manchanda ran a manufacturing unit in Karnal where he manufactured clothing items and accessories, illegally affixed fake labels of various popular brands and sold them as genuine products, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“We are now looking for Manchanda. His arrest will help us ascertain how many such manufacturing units and stores he runs,” added the DCP.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Store selling fake items under global luxury brand names busted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On