Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Strong winds, rain wreck BJP MP's car; Janpath house in disarray | In pics
delhi news

Delhi: Strong winds, rain wreck BJP MP's car; Janpath house in disarray | In pics

Videos and images shared with Hindustan Times showed a huge tree fallen on BJP MP Verma's car, smashing the windshield and damaging the roof.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma's home on Janpath.(HT Photo)
Updated on May 30, 2022 06:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Strong winds, heavy rainfall and a hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday evening causing massive damage in several parts of the national capital as uprooted trees fell on roads, vehicles and houses. Among those affected was Bharatiya Janata Party's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

Videos and images shared with Hindustan Times showed a number of trees fallen on a pavement beside Janpath road, some of which surrounded Verma's residence on the central Delhi location.

A huge uprooted tree fell on the BJP MP's car, a Honda City, smashing the windshield and damaging the roof as well.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma's car on Janpath.
RELATED STORIES

Another branch of a tree could be seen fallen inside the waterlogged compound of his house, causing destruction in his backyard.

Backyard of Verma's residence on Janpath.

The heavy rain and thunderstorm also toppled the canopy at Vijay Chowk.

While the sudden change of weather brought relief from a sultry morning and days of scorching heat, the high wind speeds of nearly 50km/hr and moderate-intensity rain led to traffic snarls in the national capital. Vehicles on roads came to a standstill in several areas.

Reports also said that the force of winds was such that several AC units at Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling down.

Flight services have also been affected. Besides eight flights being diverted, domestic airlines also apprehended flight delays. IndiGo and Vistara took to Twitter to inform their passengers about the same. "Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook," read a tweet by IndiGo.

On Monday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city.

Topics
delhi rain delhi weather
