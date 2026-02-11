Delhi: Teen showing off gun to mother ‘accidentally’ shoots her dead

A 37-year-old woman was killed after being accidentally shot by her 18-year-old son inside their home in southeast Delhi’s Jungpura on Monday night, police said, adding that the accused has been apprehended Police said that they received a call at 10.39 pm from Moolchand Hospital, reporting that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Dr Hemant Tiwari said that the victim was identified as Sumati Devi. The victim stayed in Pant Nagar in Jungpura and worked as a domestic help in nearby households.

Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed the incident happened in Valmiki Mandir JJ cluster which falls under the jurisdiction of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“The victim’s son has been identified as the accused. He allegedly procured a country-made pistol from someone in Ashram. While showing the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the face,” Tiwari said.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot and threw the firearm into a nearby drain. He was later apprehended, and the pistol was subsequently recovered, police said.

Sumati is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and three children, including an 11-year-old daughter, police said.

Police said a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27 and 54 of the Arms Act was registered on Tuesday.

“Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the person who supplied the illegal firearm,” the officer said, adding that the accused’s call records and local links are being investigated.