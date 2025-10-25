Delhi to expedite earthquake plan, set up state disaster response force

Amid rising concerns over Delhi’s vulnerability to earthquakes, the Delhi government has decided to fast-track its long pending earthquake preparedness plan and set up a dedicated state disaster management force (SDMF) to strengthen emergency response mechanisms. The decision follows a review meeting chaired by chief secretary Rajeev Verma, who highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action and community readiness.

Officials said the plan will prioritise community-based disaster preparedness (CBDP), empowering residents to act as first responders during emergencies. It will also include measures for resilient housing, a network of emergency shelters, and an advanced early warning dissemination system (EWDS) capable of sending alerts via sirens, satellite phones, and mass messaging platforms.

Verma expressed concern over Delhi’s high seismic risk, particularly in unauthorised colonies, heritage structures, and unregulated buildings. He noted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had flagged delays in finalising the plan, which has been under preparation for over two years. “The blueprint must now be expedited in coordination with NDMA,” he directed officials.

The comprehensive plan will also outline mechanisms for retrofitting high-risk buildings, incentivising safer construction, and ensuring fire and structural safety audits for schools, hospitals, government offices, and high-footfall areas.

However, officials admitted that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) faces major implementation challenges, primarily due to severe manpower shortages. “DDMA currently lacks ground-level staff, especially after the removal of most civil defence volunteers,” an official said. The absence of structural engineers and seismic experts has further slowed progress.

With nearly 30% of Delhi’s population living in unauthorised colonies, many of which predate modern safety codes, the scale of retrofitting required is immense. Poor coordination between agencies such as DDA, MCD, and the revenue department has added to the bottlenecks.

To address these gaps, the government plans to establish the SDMF, a trained and equipped unit stationed across the city for rapid deployment during emergencies, capable of conducting relief, rescue, and recovery operations during large-scale disasters, officials said.