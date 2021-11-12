Delhi to experience fog, min temperature likely to be around 12 degrees

Delhi is likely to see shallow to moderate fog as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 12.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in ‘severe’ category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 451. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 411.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said, “The AQI today is in the middle range of very Poor category. Winds at transport level (925 mb) have reduced today but no change in wind direction, so the air quality remained in the same category of ‘very poor’. It is likely to be in the ‘upper end of very poor’ to ‘severe’ category for the next two days. The effective fire count reduced to 3914 today. Today’s share of crop residue burning is about 26% in PM2.5.”