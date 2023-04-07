Light rain likely on Sunday across NCR

Relief for Delhi residents from an early summer is expected to continue over the weekend and early next week as a moisture incursion from a cyclonic circulation is set to bring light rain, gusty winds, and cloudy skies, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts. Delhi’s day temperature is not likely to drop significantly, but cooler nights may continue. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Parts of the capital, meanwhile, received a drizzle between 6am and 8am on Thursday, even though it did not significantly bring down the day temperature. The maximum temperature touched 33.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, just one degree below what is considered normal this time of the year.

The cooler-than-usual weather predicted in coming days follows similar weather in the city through the second half of March, which has meant that so far, Delhi residents are yet to experience the full blast of summer this year.

IMD officials said there are chances of light rain in parts of Delhi on Sunday and Tuesday owing to moisture incursion from a cyclonic circulation forming over northwest India, with Monday expected to see cloudy and overcast skies.

“There are chances of rain developing over the weekend. For Sunday, there is a 30-40% chance of drizzle in some parts of Delhi-NCR, while there are greater chances of light rain on Tuesday. This is not because of a western disturbance, but due to possible moisture incursion from a cyclonic circulation that is forming over south Haryana and northeast Rajasthan,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, stating this is likely to bring localised rain in Delhi.

IMD said despite forecasts of rain, Delhi’s day temperature is not likely to drop significantly, but cooler nights may continue. Forecast for Friday and Saturday shows that Delhi’s maximum is likely to hover around 34°C, with it not dipping below 33°C in the next three days. In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a minimum of 17.2°C – three degrees below normal. The minimum is forecast to remain between 17-19°C till April 12, according to IMD forecasts.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s maximum was 32.4°C, while the minimum was 15.9°C. In its forecast for Thursday, IMD had not specified any rain over Delhi.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the moderate range. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 142 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s Thursday bulletin. Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the moderate range through the weekend.

An AQI of 50 or lower is classified as good by the CPCB; between 51 to 100 is classified as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 is classified as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 is very poor and over 400 is severe.