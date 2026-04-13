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Delhi to feel the heat as temp expected to rise this week

Delhi enjoyed a sunny Sunday at 34.7°C, but temperatures are set to rise to 40°C by April 15, with air quality worsening to "moderate."

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Delhi experienced a bright and sunny Sunday, with gusty afternoon winds providing relief and keeping the maximum temperature at 34.7°C — one degree below normal.

Visitors at Red Fort on Sunday afternoon (Vipin Kumar/ HT)

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a sharp temperature rise over the next few days, with the maximum likely to touch 40°C by April 15 and climb further to around 41°C by April 17.

The IMD states that day temperatures are likely to range between 36-38°C on Monday.

“As no active western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi, days are likely to become warmer. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 4-5°C is expected over the next seven days. The maximum temperatures are likely to be normal during the next two days and above normal after that,” said a Met official.

So far this season, the highest maximum was 36.8°C, recorded on April 2 and March 11. The latter half of March remained relatively mild, aided by successive western disturbances that brought light rain and overcast conditions.

 
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