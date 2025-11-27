Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi to form night cleaning task force to curb debris dumping

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:13 am IST

The CM told PWD and MCD teams to modernise systems, boost machinery and improve sweeping along key roads while coordinating staffing across departments.

The Delhi government has decided to set up a dedicated task force to monitor night-time cleaning operations and curb violations such as illegal dumping of construction debris and unauthorised vehicle movement, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Agencies will add green shredders in all constituencies for horticulture waste and must file compliance reports within two weeks after scaling up resources. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Agencies will add green shredders in all constituencies for horticulture waste and must file compliance reports within two weeks after scaling up resources. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, during which she directed officials to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms and maintain cleanliness across the Capital. The task force will oversee cleaning and sweeping along roads maintained by the public works department (PWD) besides round-the-clock checks to prevent C&D waste dumping, officials said.

Representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also attended the meeting. Officials said the chief minister instructed the civic body to modernise its waste management systems and assured that funds would be made available for procurement of required machinery and resources. The upcoming task force will draw personnel from multiple agencies and will function as a coordinated monitoring unit, they added.

“The CM also ordered the installation of green shredders in all 70 assembly constituencies for scientific disposal of horticultural waste. Departments have been directed to ensure adequate machinery, manpower and equipment within 10-15 days and submit a compliance report,” an official said.

The MCD has been tasked with strengthening door-to-door garbage collection, improving public outreach on waste segregation, and increasing the number of compactors, dumpers and large containers at 437 garbage vulnerable points to prevent waste accumulation. Officials added that colonies achieving complete efficiency in waste management will be recognised by the government.

“To enhance waste processing and reduce the load on landfill sites, the civic body has been asked to provide a report on operational status and locations of composters across Delhi. The CM also instructed officials to identify one site in each of the 12 MCD zones for setting up compressed biogas (CBG) and biogas plants,” the official added.

Officials said Gupta further stressed the need to deploy adequate auto-tippers, compactors and mini trucks in every zone to streamline waste collection, transportation and processing. All sanitation-related projects must adhere to defined timelines and be executed with transparency, the CM instructed.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi to form night cleaning task force to curb debris dumping
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi government will establish a task force to oversee night-time cleaning operations and curb illegal dumping, following a review meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative includes modernizing waste management, enhancing door-to-door collection, and installing green shredders. The task force will coordinate efforts across agencies to ensure compliance with environmental norms and improve cleanliness in the Capital.