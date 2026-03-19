Delhi to operate under existing excise policy for another year

The Delhi government has extended the existing excise policy for another year as work on a new policy is still underway, officials said on Wednesday. In an order issued on Tuesday, the excise department approved the renewal and grant of new retail liquor licences for 2026–27 on the same terms and conditions as the current policy.

The third extension means the capital will continue under the 2020-21 policy, which has been extended multiple times under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and twice under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the excise department approved the renewal and grant of new retail liquor licences for 2026–27 on the same terms and conditions as the current policy. “The competent authority has granted approval for renewal and grant of new L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-10, L-14, L-23, L-23F and L-30 licences for the licensing year 2026–27 on the same terms and conditions as that of excise year 2025–26,” the order stated.

Officials said separate circulars will be issued for various retail licences related to the sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), foreign liquor, beer and country liquor.

Last month, licences for hotels, clubs and restaurants were also extended till March 2027 under the existing policy framework. The duty-based excise regime, in place since 2022–23, had already been extended for 2025–26 in June last year.

In August last year, chief minister Rekha Gupta constituted a committee headed by minister Parvesh Verma to draft a new excise policy, with a focus on regulatory clarity and consumer convenience. The panel has since held consultations with manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, and reviewed policies in other states.

In June last year, the chief minister had said the government would soon roll out a “foolproof” excise policy incorporating best practices to boost revenue and ensure transparency.

However, the new policy has been delayed for several years — initially due to corruption probes, then the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and subsequently the 2025 assembly polls.

Repeated extensions have led to supply issues, with several popular Indian and international liquor brands frequently running out of stock. Industry observers and consumers have urged the government to overhaul the regime to match more liberal models in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where private retail players operate.

At present, only government-run liquor outlets operate in Delhi.

Delhi has over 700 liquor vends operated by four government agencies such as the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, and Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store.