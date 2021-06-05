Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Kejriwal to announce today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT Photo/HT PHOTO)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT Photo/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Kejriwal to announce today

  • The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19. It was announced to curb the Covid-19 spread which spread rapidly during the second wave.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will address the media and is likely to announce further relaxations in the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19. It was announced to curb the Covid-19 spread which spread rapidly during the second wave. Over the last few days, the situation has improved significantly and the number of daily cases has come down to below the 1,000-mark. It neared 30,000 at the time of the peak of the second wave. It recorded 28,395 cases on April 20 and a positivity rate of more than 36% on April 22.

Last week, the government began the unlocking process and allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi. This week, it is expected to allow markets and other activities from June 7, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. "In the un-lockdown process, our priority will be the weakest economic sections. So, we will start with labourers, especially migrant labourers. Most of them are engaged either in the construction sector or in factories," Kejriwal said in a video press briefing streamed live on May 28.

The chief minister also said that currently, "there is no shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds and oxygen. So, we have to start the un-lockdown process. We should ensure that we don’t land in a position in which people survive Covid-19 but die of poverty." The current restrictions will end at 5am on June 7.

On Friday, the city recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities. The positivity rate stood at 0.68%, according to the daily bulletin by the health department.

Kejriwal held meetings with a panel of experts to discuss preparations for the possible third wave on Friday. A 13-member committee was constituted by the Delhi government on May 27 to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country. The panel is tasked with assessing the current status and projected requirements of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

The government has also set up another eight-member expert panel to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus arvind kejriwal

Related Stories

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold 2 meetings, discuss likely Covid-19 third wave preps

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:29 PM IST
India was hit by a catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 as the daily numbers of cases and deaths jumped to unprecedented levels, overwhelming the healthcare system.
READ FULL STORY
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accusing the Centre of a "vaccination scam".(HT PHOTO)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accusing the Centre of a "vaccination scam".(HT PHOTO)
delhi news

People want Covid-19 vaccine, not Kejriwal's criticism: Sisodia to Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said that vaccination centres of many state governments are shutting down, whereas private hospitals are getting the Covid-19 shots.
READ FULL STORY
In the wake of Covid-19, CBSE cancelled Class 10 board exam, and postponed Class 12 examination.(Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purposes only))
In the wake of Covid-19, CBSE cancelled Class 10 board exam, and postponed Class 12 examination.(Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purposes only))
india news

Hours before PM Modi's meeting, Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel Class 12 exam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:17 PM IST
On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre and CBSE to cancel Class 12 examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.