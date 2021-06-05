Delhi to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Kejriwal to announce today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will address the media and is likely to announce further relaxations in the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19. It was announced to curb the Covid-19 spread which spread rapidly during the second wave. Over the last few days, the situation has improved significantly and the number of daily cases has come down to below the 1,000-mark. It neared 30,000 at the time of the peak of the second wave. It recorded 28,395 cases on April 20 and a positivity rate of more than 36% on April 22.

Last week, the government began the unlocking process and allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi. This week, it is expected to allow markets and other activities from June 7, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. "In the un-lockdown process, our priority will be the weakest economic sections. So, we will start with labourers, especially migrant labourers. Most of them are engaged either in the construction sector or in factories," Kejriwal said in a video press briefing streamed live on May 28.

The chief minister also said that currently, "there is no shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds and oxygen. So, we have to start the un-lockdown process. We should ensure that we don’t land in a position in which people survive Covid-19 but die of poverty." The current restrictions will end at 5am on June 7.

On Friday, the city recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities. The positivity rate stood at 0.68%, according to the daily bulletin by the health department.

Kejriwal held meetings with a panel of experts to discuss preparations for the possible third wave on Friday. A 13-member committee was constituted by the Delhi government on May 27 to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country. The panel is tasked with assessing the current status and projected requirements of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

The government has also set up another eight-member expert panel to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19.

