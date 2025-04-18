Delhi to start DEVI bus service to boost local connectivity on April 22

The Delhi government is likely to launch its neighbourhood electric bus service on April 22, under the banner of Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges (DEVIi), transport department officials said on Thursday. Previously called the mohalla bus service by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, they said the service would improve last-mile connectivity in the Capital. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Initially, 255 nine-metre-long buses will be pressed into service, officials said. Previously called the mohalla bus service by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, they said the service would improve last-mile connectivity in the Capital.

“Most of the routes were finalised today and more routes will be added as per the demand after reviewing the initial response. The idea is to cover smaller routes connecting interior streets with arterial roads, so that these buses can serve areas where larger buses cannot be used,” a transport department official said on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, the AAP government’s signature “mohalla clinics” are being rebranded “Aarogya Mandir”, and the “mohalla buses” will be launched as “Devi buses”.

Officials said the first batch of buses will operate from the Ghazipur, Nangloi and East Vinod Nagar depots. The buses will serve as feeders to major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes and metro stations. Each bus is expected to cover a 12-kilometre route, and 100 such buses can be accommodated at each depot, they said.

The Devi service is part of a broader push by the Delhi government to upgrade public transport and make it more sustainable. Under its mohalla service, the AAP government planned to introduce 2,180 nine-metre-long buses by 2025, to specifically cater to areas with limited road width or crowded ones where standard 12-metre buses face operational challenges. These buses were procured from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, 16 depots were set up and trial runs were undertaken, but the service could not be rolled out. Around 480 such buses have been lying unused for over a year now.

Officials said there is not likely to be any change in the fares mooted under the mohalla bus scheme, which proposed tickets at ₹10, ₹15, ₹20 and ₹25. Women can avail of free rides using pink tickets, they said.

Each Devi bus will have 23 seats, including six reserved for women, and space for 13 standing passengers. They are equipped with six battery packs having a total capacity of 196kW, and a 45-minute charge can facilitate a trip of over 200 kilometres, officials said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh recently reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Last month, he announced enhancing the bus fleet to over 10,000 buses, with 80% electric, by the end of 2025. DTC is working on plans to improve its non-fare revenue through advertising on buses and bus body wraps, and this may apply to Devi service buses too, officials said.