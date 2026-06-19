Delhi to start phasing out pink tickets for smart cards for free bus travel

New Delhi Currently, both pink tickets and Pink Saheli smart cards are valid for free travel. (HT Archive)

The Delhi government will start phasing out the use of pink tickets to facilitate free commutes for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, replacing the tickets with the “Pink Saheli” smart cards, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials said that the move replaces a paper-based system, and marks a significant shift in the implementation of the free bus travel scheme, as it does away with issuing tickets to eligible passengers for free trips.

“The pink tickets are likely to be phased out between July 15 and 20. A final call on the date is yet to be taken. With the phasing out of pink tickets, only women residents of Delhi, who have Pink Saheli cards, will be able to avail of free travel on DTC buses,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials said the switch to smart cards would make the scheme more transparent, efficient and keep in line with technological advancements.

Over 1.2 million “Pink Saheli” smart cards have been issued to women and transgender residents of Delhi so far, officials said, adding they would hold camps in all 70 assembly constituencies to provide residents an opportunity to get the pink cards. “While the numbers have been encouraging, it has been seen that women are not using the Saheli card for travel since pink tickets are still being issued. It is felt that even the conductors are not asking women to tap the card on electronic ticketing machines (ETMs),” the official said.

Launched on March 2 under the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative, the smart card is issued free of cost through a zero-KYC process linked to Aadhaar and mobile number verification.

The government said the card uses tap-and-go technology, allowing paperless travel for female and transgender commuters. Officials said the cards can later be integrated with the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other transport services.

The scheme is open to all women and transgender residents of Delhi above the age of five. At present, both paper-based pink tickets and smart cards are valid for free travel on DTC buses.