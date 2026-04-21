New Delhi, The Delhi government will upgrade 376 existing ICT labs across secondary schools and establish 31 additional digital labs, including 24 new ICT labs, under 'Samagra Shiksha' during 2025-26 to strengthen technology-based learning in government schools. Delhi to upgrade 376 ICT labs, set up 31 additional digital labs in govt schools

The Project Approval Board 2025-26 of the Ministry of Education has approved the upgradation of the existing Information and Communication Technology labs under the sub-component of ICT and digital initiatives of the major component of quality interventions, according to a circular.

It said that the supplementary PAB under the Annual Work Plan and Budget 2025-26 has also approved the establishment of 24 new ICT labs in schools where the enrolment exceeds 700 students at the secondary and senior secondary levels.

In addition, seven schools have been selected for digital hardware and software facilities under the ICT and digital initiatives component, taking the total number of new digital interventions to 31 schools, the circular added.

It further noted that the ICT labs play an important role in improving digital literacy, subject-wise learning and access to global educational resources, while also helping students build critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The upgraded and new labs will support students in preparing for future careers, improve teacher efficiency through better digital tools, promote inclusion in classrooms and help streamline administrative work in schools, it stated.

District-wise allocation for the 24 new ICT labs includes the highest number in North East II with seven schools, the circular said, adding that the initiative aims to ensure that students in government schools can access modern and efficient technological tools in line with current educational requirements.

In the 2025-26 Delhi Budget, the government separately announced ₹50 crore for 175 new computer labs in government schools, according to the norms of the Central Board of Secondary Education , as part of the broader push to strengthen digital education infrastructure.

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