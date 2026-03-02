New Delhi, Expanding its heritage footprint beyond traditional tourist circuits, Delhi Tourism has scaled up its curated Heritage Walks programme across multiple locations in the capital to promote experiential and night tourism and encourage visitors to extend their stay. Delhi Tourism promotes experiential, night tourism to encourage visitors' longer stay

As part of the initiative, Delhi Tourism recently organised a special heritage walk for officials of REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, an official said.

The walk covered the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the Qutub Minar, offering participants an immersive experience of Delhi's layered history, architectural evolution and cultural legacy, according to the official.

He said the initiative was appreciated by the participants, who described it as engaging and informative.

The official said the tourism department has been focusing on developing thematic heritage walks, many of which are scheduled during late afternoons and evenings, to strengthen night-time tourism and create alternatives to conventional sightseeing.

Among the flagship walks offered by Delhi Tourism are the Haunted Heritage Walk at Feroz Shah Kotla, Dekho Apna CP , Dilli ka Dil Dekho, Walk of Shahjahanabad , Food Walk in Old Delhi, Walk of Qutub Minar and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Walk of Hauz Khas at the Hauz Khas Complex, Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam at the National War Memorial, Roshan-e-Dilli evening walk at the Qutub Complex, Nawabo ki Aakhari Nishani, and Dilli ka Dil aur worship places walk.

These curated walks are designed for corporate groups, public sector undertakings, institutions, resident welfare associations, students and domestic and international tourists, he said.

The official said the department aims to position the capital as a year-round experiential destination through the initiative, strengthen evening and night tourism circuits, increase tourist footfall and average length of stay, promote heritage conservation through public engagement and boost local economic activity around heritage precincts.

The department is encouraging corporates and institutions to use heritage walks as an alternative to routine outings, turning them into meaningful engagements with the city's history and culture, he added.

