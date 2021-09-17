Delhi traffic hit as farmers mark 1 yr of controversial farm laws

Several arterial stretches in Delhi were closed for traffic movement on Friday, in view of the farmers’ protest being held to mark one year of the enactment on the farm laws. Security was also beefed up at Tikri and Singhu borders in view of the protest march call given by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday that both the routes on Jharoda Kalan border will remain closed because of the protests.

In a tweet, they also alerted that traffic will remain heavy around Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, Ram Manohal Lohia Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road and Baba Kharak Singh Marg. In another tweet, they said vehicles coming from Gurugram towards Sardar Patel Marg and those coming from theNaraina loop, will also be diverted on the Ring Road towards Moti Bagh.

Traffic from Pusa roundabout going towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road.

For an hour in the morning, the route from Sadar Patel Marg towards Dhaula Kuan was closed for traffic movement. This has now been opened, the police said.

Senior police officers said more personnel have been deployed at Singhu and Tikri borders as a precautionary measure, even as the leaders at the two protest venues disassociated themselves from SAD’s protest march in central Delhi.

A senior police officer monitoring the situation at the Singhu border said alternate border points that have been functional for the movement of traffic between Delhi and Haryana have not been closed. “There is no movement of protesting farmers towards central Delhi from Singhu border protest venues. We have increased our vigil and checking vehicles in which other protesters may move towards central Delhi to join the demonstration organised by SAD,” said the officer.

At Tikri border, nearly 1,000 security personnel have been deployed and this is nearly double the usual deployment.

“The protesters at the Tikri border have no links with the protest at central Delhi. They are unlikely to join them. We have still made a full proof deployment,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh.

The SAD protest march, planned from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament today, was not given permission as prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are already imposed in Delhi. The permission was denied keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines of Delhi Disaster Management Authority banning all political, religious and public gatherings in the city.

Delhi | Few people have gathered here for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders & have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest: Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi dist



Visuals from near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj pic.twitter.com/zBDX5m8gEe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

“We have not granted permission for this protest and Section 144 is already imposed in the New Delhi district. Nearly 500 people have gathered for the protest. We are in talks with their leaders. Nobody has been detained so far,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

The deployment of security personnel in the New Delhi district, especially around the Parliament, has been beefed up in view of the protest.