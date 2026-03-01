Edit Profile
    Delhi traffic police issues fresh advisory ahead of T20 World Cup match | Check routes to avoid

    Special traffic arrangements will be in effect on Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm, with potential diversions in the area surrounding Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 9:46 AM IST
    By Soumili Ray
    Special traffic arrangements will be in place in New Delhi on Sunday in connection with the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi traffic police (DTP) said in its latest advisory.

    Vehicles parked in violation shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory stated. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times file photo)
    Traffic restrictions will be operational between 12 pm and 10 pm on Sunday, DTP wrote on its official X handle.

    Traffic movement is likely to remain affected in and around the stadium area.

    “Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience,” DTP wrote on X.

    Roads likely to be affected:

    • JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market (Both carriageways)
    • Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate
    • Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (Both carriageways)
    • Heavy vehicles will not be permitted from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road

    DTP also advised commuters those who will be travelling to New Delhi railway station to plan their travel keeping in view heavy traffic on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and ITO Chowk.

    Diversions/Restrictions in place:

    Commuters might face diversions in the following roads except emergency vehicles:

    • Bahadurshah Zafar Marg
    • JLN Marg

    Entry to the stadium

    Those heading to Arun Jaitley stadium, or previously referred as Feroz Shah Kotla for the match are urged to follow these entry routes:

    • Gate Nos. 1 to 8 (Southern Side): Entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg
    • Gate Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & 15 (Eastern Side): Entry from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium

    For those opting for a bus to reach the venue:

    • Gate Nos. 16, 17 & 18 (Western Side): Entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near Petrol Pump

    Free park-and-ride facility will be available from these parking locations to the stadium:

    • Mata Sundari Road
    • Rajghat Power House Road
    • Velodrome Road

    Taxi pickup and drop points

    • Gate No. 2, Maulana Azad Medical College on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate carriageway)
    • Rajghat Chowk

    Parking facilities

    Parking would not be available for the general public near the stadium except for labelled vehicles, which are urged to display their parking label on their respective windscreens. Vehicle number and mobile number of driver/owner must be written on the label.

    Vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium, DTP said.

    Entry for labelled parking will be from Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shahidi Park only.

    Labelled vehicle parking:

    • P-1: JP Park (Opposite Gate No. 3) - Four-wheelers
    • P-2: Vikram Nagar Parking (Adjacent to Shahidi Park) - Four-wheelers
    • P-3: Near JJB/Prayas Office-Two-wheelers
    • P-4: GLNS School (Deaf & Dumb School) - Near JJB/Prayas Office

    General Vehicle Advisory:

    No vehicles shall be allowed to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both carriageways).

    Vehicles parked in violation shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory stated.

    • Soumili Ray
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumili Ray

      Soumili Ray is a journalist at the Hindustan Times covering national and international affairs. An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism(ACJ), Soumili holds keen interest in covering national news emphasizing on politics and crime. Outside work, you will find her engrossed in fiction, true crime series, or even better, dancing to her favorite Kathak taals.Read More

