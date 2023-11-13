Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of International Trade Fair. Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory ahead of the two-week long India International Trade Fair (IITF) from November 14 to November 27, being held in the national capital's Pragati Maidan. The fair is likely to be attended by around 40,000 visitors each day, and could swell to around one lakh visitors per day during weekends and holidays. The India International Trade Fair( IITF) would be held from Nov 14-27. (File)

According to the advisory shared on X, traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. The traffic police urged the people not visiting the trade fair to avoid these roads to ensure hassle-free journey.

From November 14-18, the entry to the IITF will be allowed for only business visitors. From November 19 to 27, the general public will be allowed to attend the fair.

According to the advisory, the entry to the visitors will only be allowed from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10 and restricted from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10. Entry for media personnel will be from gate number 5-B and entry for India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) officials will be from gate number 9 and 1.

This time, there will be no sale of tickets at the IITF site and would be sold online only and at selected metro stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station), the advisory stated.

The advisory further stated that the dropping point for chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis and autos will be on the service lane in front of gate number 3 and 7 of ITPO and near entry gates of basement parking.

To ensure smooth traffic management, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg, the advisory further said.

Vehicles found parked on these roads would be towed and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. The towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking at gate number 5, the advisory stated.

The advisory urged people to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those travelling by Delhi Metro may deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through gate number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through gate 6 and 4, it said.

Those visitors using DTC buses for travelling can get down at the designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, it stated.

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 1 (entry and exit from Bhairon Marg and through Pragati tunnel from the ring road side), Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo parking, the advisory said, adding that exhibitors/visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 2 -- under Bharat Mandapam.

