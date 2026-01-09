Delhi traffic police map routes, parking ahead of AI Impact Summit in February

Delhi Traffic Police has begun preparations for the “AI Impact Summit 2026”, an international event scheduled to be held in the capital from February 15 to 20, with discussions on setting up a virtual help desk, identifying routes and earmarking parking spaces during its first planning meeting earlier this week, officials said. Officials said commuters should be prepared for traffic restrictions in central Delhi during the event. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A senior traffic police officer said the meeting was held on Monday, during which parking spaces in and around Bharat Mandapam were identified and route mapping was initiated. “It’s only the beginning and we’ll be better prepared than we were for the G20 Summit even though the event was a huge success in 2023. During the meeting, the parking space in and around Bharat Mandapam was discussed and route maps as well,” the officer said.

The officer said two separate maps are being prepared, one for parking locations and another for routes that delegates will take from their hotels in Delhi to the venue.

A second senior traffic police officer said a virtual help desk is likely to be set up as a dedicated portal to provide real-time traffic updates, including road closures, alternative routes, traffic advisories, and metro and bus services. “The plan is to set up a digital virtual help desk separately visible on the website,” he said.

Officials said commuters should be prepared for traffic restrictions in central Delhi during the event. “Restrictions are likely to be imposed but we’ll ensure that people do not face much trouble and are well informed,” the second officer said, adding that more meetings are planned in the coming days to finalise arrangements.

In a separate review meeting held late last week, Delhi’s chief secretary directed all concerned agencies to prepare on the lines of arrangements made for the G20 Summit in 2023. Officials said repair work will be undertaken on 41 key stretches connecting the IGI Airport, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels, Rajghat, Qutub Minar, Lal Quila, Humayun Tomb, Connaught Place Central Park, Delhi Haat and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Concerns were raised with the New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department.

The “AI Impact Summit 2026” will be held from February 15 to 20, with the main event scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on February 19. Event-related activities and bilateral engagements will take place at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House on other days, while public events are planned from February 15 at Central Park near Connaught Place.