Delhi traffic police revises maximum speed limits for vehicles. All details here

The Delhi traffic police on Friday fixed speed limits for motor vehicles, noting that unregulated plying of such vehicles on the roads of the national capital are endangering the lives of the motorists as well as other persons who happen to be on the road. In a notification signed by the deputy commissioner of Delhi police (traffic), the department informed citizens of the revised maximum speed limits for various types of vehicles on Delhi roads. The new speed limits will come into effect on an immediate basis, the Delhi police informed.

The Delhi police have fixed the maximum speed limit on most roads, highways, and flyovers at 50-70km/h for M1 category vehicles i.e. cars, jeep, taxis, and other app-based cabs. For these types of vehicles, the speed limit has been fixed at 30km/h on all minor roads inside residential areas, commercial markets, and service roads.

For two-wheelers i.e. motorbikes, scooters, etc, the Delhi police have fixed the maximum speed limit on most roads, highways, and flyovers at 50-60km/h. For these types of vehicles, too, the speed limit remains fixed at 30km/h on all minor roads inside residential areas, commercial markets, and service roads.

The speed limit for M2 category vehicles and light motor vehicles (LMV) i.e. motorcars, delivery vans, etc. has been fixed at 50-60 km/h on most roads. The speed limit for all transport vehicles, including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, and quadricycles remains at a uniform mark of 40 km/hr.

The Delhi police informed that if a vehicle user violates the aforementioned speed limit, but stays within 5% of the fixed rules, they shall be excused. However, if a vehicle exceeds 5% of the fixed maximum speed limit, the Delhi police shall take cognizance of the offense under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the notification read.