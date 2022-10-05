Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Traffic Police's quirky festive reminders: ‘That’s the whole p(o)int’

Delhi Traffic Police's quirky festive reminders: ‘That’s the whole p(o)int’

Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:51 AM IST

The traffic police often takes to Twitter to spread awareness about basic yet essential road safety rules like wearing seatbelt, driving within the speed limit and following the traffic rules.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a common traffic hazard which often creeps up during the festive season.(Representative image)
ByIshika Yadav

To prevent drunk driving during the festive season, the Delhi Traffic Police shared a series of quirky tweets on Tuesday - a day before Dussehra - urging the public to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. The traffic police often takes to Twitter to spread awareness about basic yet essential road safety rules like wearing seatbelt, driving within the speed limit and following the traffic rules.

In its latest posts, the traffic police, making a pun on Garba - Gujarati traditional dance performed during navratri, tweeted: “Ae Haalo Re Haalo! Road par GARBAd nahi karo, araam se chalo! (Don’t panic on the road, relax and drive)”. The tweet also had an image showing funny similarities between garba and driving.

In another tweet, the road safety department wrote, “You can't drink and drive or drive after drinking. That's the whole p(o)int!”

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a common traffic hazard which often creeps up during the festive season. At present, Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 terms drunk driving as a criminal offence in India.

According to the MVA 2019 details available on the Delhi Traffic Police website, if it is detected in a breathalyser test that the driver of a motor vehicle has in his blood alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml. of blood, he shall be punished for the first offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months or with fine which may extend to 2000 rupees, or with both; and for a second or subsequent offence, if committed within the three years of commission of previous similar offence, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to 3,000 or with both.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

