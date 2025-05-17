Delhi transport department panel to revise draft EV policy

The transport department has formed a nine-member expert committee to review the draft electric vehicle (EV) policy and revise provisions, including phasing out CNG auto-rickshaws and fossil fuel-based two-wheelers, according to officials aware of the matter. The committee, which includes members from IIT Delhi, Niti Ayog and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, will now rework all targets and proposals. (HT Archive)

The committee is expected to submit a revised draft by June 20. The current EV policy expired in April but was then extended for three months.

The move comes a month after the Delhi Cabinet on April 15 rejected the above cited provisions, officials aware of the matter said, the reasons for which not known.

The committee, which includes members from IIT Delhi, Niti Ayog and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, will now rework all targets and proposals.

“Our aim is to ready the draft by the end of June so that it can be enforced by early July. The committee members will be looking at all the best practices in the industry and we will be offering the most effective subsidies and incentives for EV uptake,” said transport minister Pankaj Singh.

The committee will be chaired by transport commissioner, while its members will include chairman cum managing director of DTC, special commissioner (transport), joint commissioner of bus transport, K Ramachandra Rao from Transportation Research and Injury Prevention (TRIP) Centre of IIT Delhi, Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha from Niti Aayog, CEO of BSES, CEO of CESL and joint commissioner (transport) of EV Cell.

“The committee shall compile the various inputs which are being obtained from various stakeholders and submit its recommendations to be incorporated in the revised EV policy. The committee shall later ensure that the duly notified revised EV policy is implemented in accordance with the mandate provided by its provisions,” the order issued by the transport department on Thursday for the committee states.

The panel will also study the financials and incentives to be offered to people, including delays caused in subsidy disbursement in the current policy, and determine the number of women beneficiaries and the quantum of subsidy to be given to them.

It will also discuss the environmental factors and waste management in terms of managing battery, and suggest specific solutions and targets for battery disposal. It will also work on infrastructure and transition planning from CNG and fossil fuel-based vehicles, recommend modalities for utilisation and tapping of carbon credits, increasing and optimising charging infrastructure, energy integration and upgradation of grid capacity, enhancing last mile connectivity by specific deployment of e-rickshaws.

The draft policy proposal had suggested 100% EV uptake in Delhi in the next three years, phasing out CNG-powered three-wheelers and replacing them with electric auto rickshaws by August 2025. It had also suggested that petrol, diesel, and CNG two-wheeler registration shall not be allowed after August 15, 2026.

The current EV policy offers a range of incentives, including a 25% purchase subsidy (up to ₹5,500) for e-cycles, ₹30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (capped at ₹30,000) for two-wheelers, and ₹30,000 for e-light commercial vehicles.