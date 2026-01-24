Delhi transport dept directs PUC centres to adhere to video norms

The Delhi transport department has directed all authorised pollution under control (PUC) centres to upload clear video recordings of vehicle emission tests to the VAHAN portal, warning of stringent action against centres found violating prescribed procedures. The directive, issued through a circular dated January 21, cited widespread non-compliance, including failure to upload mandatory video clips and submission of inadequate or unclear footage. The Delhi government has linked PUC compliance with refuelling, to curb pollution. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to the circular, inspection teams found that several PUC centres were either not uploading test videos at all or uploading recordings that did not meet the required standards. In some cases, videos failed to show the vehicle’s registration plate, while in others, the emission probe was not visibly inserted into the exhaust, raising concerns over the authenticity of tests being conducted.

“The video clip must clearly show the vehicle’s number plate, the surroundings of the PUC centre confirming the physical presence of the vehicle and the proper insertion of the emission testing probe into the exhaust,” the order read.

Despite the process of uploading videos being automated, centres are able to bypass the requirement by uploading unrelated content that do not show the process, according to officials of the transport department.

Officials said the move will tighten oversight of emission testing at a time when Delhi continues to battle hazardous air pollution levels and is stepping up enforcement under its “No PUC, No Fuel” campaign, which has significantly increased demand for PUC certifications. Transport department data shows that over 100,000 PUC certificates were generated within a couple of weeks of the campaign launch in December 2025. Officials said that stricter monitoring of PUC centres is essential to ensure that certificates issued reflect genuine adherence to norms, rather than paper compliance.

It said that failure to comply with these directions would invite appropriate penal action, including suspension or cancellation of authorisation.

A senior transport department official said the instructions were part of an effort to bring transparency and accountability to emission testing. “We have noticed serious lapses during inspections. Some centres are uploading irrelevant or incomplete footage, while others are bypassing the video requirement altogether. This defeats the purpose of digital monitoring. Strict compliance is mandatory, and errant operators will face action,” the official said.

The circular also directs PUC operators to ensure that videos are uploaded immediately after each test and are clearly linked to the corresponding vehicle record on the VAHAN database. Officials said the department would continue surprise inspections and cross-verification of uploaded footage.