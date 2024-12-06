Delhi triple murder: Father spotted 20-yr-old with girlfriend, beat him

A 20-year-old man – arrested for the chilling murders of his father, mother, and sister at their Neb Sarai home – told investigators that his father had recently struck him and publicly berated him after “catching” him with his girlfriend in a market. He told cops that he harboured “deep hatred” for his family. Arjun Tanwar. (HT Photo)

Investigators said that the accused, Arjun Tanwar, was scolded and assaulted by his father in front of his girlfriend when he expressed his desire to marry her.

The alleged humiliation, he told police, added to the resentment he had towards his family.

A day earlier, he told the police that he planned the killings following a heated confrontation in which his father rebuked him and struck him in front of guests at his sister’s birthday party.

“He said he was humiliated by his father a few days back when his father caught him with his girlfriend. He claimed he was beaten up and scolded when he told his father that he wanted to marry his girlfriend. He said the father beat him up in front of his girlfriend and humiliated him for not studying and working. We may summon the girlfriend, also a college student, as a witness in the case,” the officer cited above said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday when his parents and sister were found brutally murdered in their home.

The victims were his father, retired Army Naik Subedar Rajesh Tanwar, 51, his mother Komal Tanwar, 46, and his sister Kavita Tanwar, 23. They were all found with their throats slit in their bed.

The trigger, a police officer who asked not to be identified said, was his father’s decision to transfer the family property to her.