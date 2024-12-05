Delhi triple murder: DU student who killed parents, sister was state-level boxer

The accused in the Delhi triple murder case, in which a man killed his parents and sister out of ‘jealousy’, was a boxer who represented Delhi in a state event, where he won the silver medal. A view of the street in Devali, under the jurisdiction of the Neb Sarai Police Station, where a triple murder occurred on Wednesday, December 4, 2024(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The accused, 20-year-old Arjun Tanwar, had previously studied at the Army Public School in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan.

Ex-army man Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23) were found dead at their house in Deoli village of South Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning.

Arjun Tanwar, the couple's son, was arrested for carrying out the murders.

According to the police, Arjun Tanwar did not have good relations with his parents and was upset that they liked his sister more than him.

The police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife which he used for killing his parents and sister from Sanjay Van late Wednesday night.

What accused told cops

Arjun Tanwar initially told the police that he was at the gym when the family members were murdered, news agency PTI quoted police officials as saying. Later, he told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep.

Then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother's throat, who was in the washroom, police said.

Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife used to commit the crime, officials added.

After coming back home, he tried to clean blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, the official said.

The accused was pursuing a degree in political science at a Delhi University college and was a trained boxer, according to the report.