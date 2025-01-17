Delhi: Two arrested for abduction, murder of businessman in Bawana

The Delhi Police have arrested two men for abducting and killing an elderly businessman in Bawana last month, officials aware of the case said on Thursday, adding that the murder was the fall out of a financial dispute between the two parties. The businessman had gone missing on December 1. (Representative file photo)

Police identified the accused as Sher Singh, 45, and his nephew Harish Singh, 24. Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said the two had purchased on instalments a plastic moulding dye machine from Rajan Lamba, 69, but killed him after they were unable to pay him the full amount for the equipment.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said Lamba’s son Vivin filed a complaint at the Bawana police station on December 2, saying his father had been missing since the previous day.

During the probe, local police staffers learnt that Lamba was last seen with Sher Singh and Harish Singh. After technical surveillance, they reached Sher Singh’s factory in the Bawana Industrial Area, and broke open the locked door, to find Lamba’s semi-decomposed body in a plastic bag.

Officers said that the crime branch’s interstate cell team was also working on the case, and through technical and manual intelligence gathering, the suspects were located at Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi. Accordingly, raids were conducted on Wednesday and both were apprehended.

The interrogation of Sher Singh and Harish Singh revealed that they had purchased a plastic moulding dye machine from Lamba for ₹3 lakh, and were to pay monthly instalments for the equipment. Sher Singh initially made the payments, but stopped after a while, the ACP said, and Lamba told him to either pay up or return the machine.

“Singh was fed up with Lamba’s demands, so he decided to kill him. He involved his nephew Harish in the murder plan,” said Bhatia.

On December 1, DCP Sain said, Sher Singh and Harish Singh went to Lamba’s office and asked him to visit their factory to collect the machine. Lamba drove to their factory in his Volkswagen Polo car, but at the factory, Sher Singh and Harish Singh attacked him with iron rods and killed him.

“They put his body in a plastic sack and then tried to shift it to his car. However, due to the weight of the body, they were unable to do so. They then left the body in the factory, locked it, fled in his car, and set it on fire in the jungles of Narela,” said Sain, adding that they are yet to recover the burnt vehicle because the accused are unable to recall where they dumped the body.