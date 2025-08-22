Search
Delhi: Two CBI impostors held for 2.3-cr robbery

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 07:42 am IST

Two suspects posing as CBI officers were arrested for robbing ₹2.3 crore from a businessman in Delhi, after abducting two people from his home.

Two people of a group of around eight people, who forced their way into a businessman’s house posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, thrashed people inside and robbed them of 2.3 crore, were arrested police said on Thursday. They said the accused also abducted two people from the house of the property dealer, forced them inside cars and dropped them off in north Delhi.

The incident took place in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday evening. Police said the complainant. (File photo)
Police said the robbery took place at a house, where the complainant specifically stored cash.

The incident took place in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday evening. Police said the complainant, Manpreet, approached them on Wednesday and on Thursday, they arrested two, including the gang leader.

The accused, Papori Barua, 31, is from Assam and started a fake NGO in Saket while her associate, Deepak, 32, works there and lives in Tuglaqabad.

Manpreet is in the business of finance, commission, construction and also works as a property dealer.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “The complainant had taken the property in Vivek Vihar for business work. He told us that in the last six months he had generated around 2.5 crores from his business, which he kept in the house. On Tuesday, Manpreet asked his friend Ravi Shankar to collect 1.1 crore cash from the house and deliver it to his second house in Indirapuram. Shankar reached the Vivek Vihar house and was sitting with the cash bag when four people, including a woman, stopped him using two Ertiga cars”.

DCP Shahdara said the accused then held the duo hostage, made them sit in their cars and drove off.

