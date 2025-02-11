Delhi: Two held for stealing ATM from Wazirpur, 4 on the run

Days after thieves stole an ATM from a booth at Wazirabad in north Delhi, police arrested two men involved in the crime, officers said, adding that they recovered the machine from an out-of-use well in Nuh, Haryana. The well in Nuh, Haryana from where the stolen machine was recovered. (HT photo)

Police identified the arrested accused as Nadeem Khan, 28, and Sameer Sheikh, 27. At least four more people involved in the crime are on the run, they said.

Giving details of the theft, police said on February 6, an ATM set up by a private sector bank in Wazirabad, which contained around ₹29 lakh, was stolen.

“We found that the thieves had carefully planned their heist, including disabling the ATM’s security camera by spraying black paint on the lens. They uprooted the machine with heavy tools, carried it off in a vehicle, and managed to steal more than ₹29 lakh,” joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Singh said.

Investigators said multiple teams and informers were put on the case. One of the informers told them that a Nuh-based gang is involved in such crimes.

“Based on the inputs, sources were developed in Nuh. We found that the accused were changing their location frequently. For three days, our team stayed in 15-20 villages around Nuh to look for the accused,” said Singh.

On Saturday, investigators discovered that the accused were in Nalhad village near Nuh.

“We also zeroed in on the car which was used as a secondary vehicle during the crime. The team managed to catch both accused,” said Singh, adding that they recovered ₹47,000 cash from the pair.

The accused then led police to the ATM, which was hidden in a well, Singh said, adding that it was taken out using a crane.

Police said they are looking for the other accused, who are on the run.