Delhi University prof with Parkinson’s not paid salary, retirement dues

An English teacher at Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, who retired after 32 years of service on Tuesday, has complained that he has not received his salary for the past four months and retirement benefits.

Pramesh Ratnakar, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, joined DDU College in 1991. Ratnakar has also taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“As I retire today after 32 years, I am saddened by the state of affairs in our colleges and universities where teachers have to struggle for their salaries. For the past four months, I have not received my salary. No retirement benefits have been given either. I suffer from Parkinson’s Disease and might have to go for a surgery but due to prevailing financial circumstances, I am in a vulnerable situation. If you destroy your teachers, how can you support education?” said Ratnakar.

DDU College is among 12 Delhi University affiliated institutions which are fully funded by the Delhi government. The release of funds for these colleges has been a bone of contention between the colleges and the Delhi government since the past few years. Colleges often complain that funds are either released late or only partially.

An DDU college official, who asked not to be named, said that the college has failed to pay salaries for the past four months since the Delhi government had neither released funds nor issued the sanction letter.

“The college could only pay salaries till last September. We have learnt from sources that ₹42 crore has been sanctioned by the government under the revised estimate which we might get soon. However, our requirement is of ₹67.17 crore. There is a deficit of ₹25.17 crore. As a result, we will not be able to pay salaries to the staff. If the staff are not getting salaries, then how can we give retirement benefits to teachers?” the official said.

Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to requests seeking a comment on the matter.

Ratnakar said that he had also written to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and the university administration on January 12, seeking their intervention and release of salary and retirement benefits but did not get any response.

In his email to Sisodia, which was also marked to DU vice-chancellor, he said, “In view of the recent financial uncertainties, on humanitarian grounds, I am requesting for your personal intervention in ensuring that my retirement benefits are released at a proper time, and in a manner in which they can be directly transferred to me.”

The Delhi government and the Delhi University did not comment on Ratnakar’s case.