Delhi University professor arrested for wife’s murder in Burari

A Delhi University (DU) assistant professor, identified as Virender Kumar, has been arrested along with his cousin, yet to be named, in connection with the murder his wife Pinky Singh in Burari on Monday.

Police arrested the duo after questioning the DU faculty member’s former driver, identified as Rakesh.

Rakesh was arrested on Monday evening after he told the police that he killed the DU assistant professor’s wife.

On Tuesay, Delhi police said Rakesh, 31, allegedly strangled and electrocuted Pinky,32, at her house in Sant Nagar in Burari.

Rakesh claimed, according to police, that he committed the murder because he had a grudge against Pinky for having been sacked as the driver and also for being evicted from the house.

Pinky’s husband Kumar is an assistant professor at the DU’s Ramjas College. The couple had got married in February.

While police had arrested Rakesh over the murder case on Monday, a separate team was probing Kumar’s role.

Police had detained Kumar and was questioning him since Pinky’s murder came to light on Monday evening.

Kumar had claimed he was not at home at the time of the murder, but police began probing his role after his murdered wife’s family members said they suspected he was behind the killing, said an investigating officer who wished not to be named.

“The couple regularly fought. It prompted Virender to rope in Rakesh for the murder. We are probing how the woman was electrocuted,” the officer said.

Delhi police were expected to brief journalists later on Wednesday on further details of the case.

Pinky’s family members on Tuesday told HT that they had filed a complaint at Burari police station in August, seeking police protection for her as they feared her in-laws and Rakesh could have been plotting to kill her.

Her brother Manvir Singh told HT on Tuesday, “My sister had been living in fear for the past few days and had suspected that her in-laws were plotting to kill her.”