Delhi University says College of Art still an affiliate

For example, he says, at a fashion show, 20 models get a small changing space backstage, but if a Bollywood star is also modelling, she or he gets a changing room or vanity van.

Remember Milind Soman wrapped up in a snake in the 1990s? He was a model, not an actor, then. The ’90s actually had a small batch of prominent models, unlike today. “Not too many were people venturing into it then. There were Sheetal Mallar, Nayanika Chatterjee, Sonalika Sahay and Lakshmi Rana. Then, Ujjwala Raut walked for Victoria’s Secret! So, models haven’t faced the taboo of dark skin and essentially have been changing the face of fashion long before social media started talking about inclusivity,” Bharat says.

Models are an important part of the fashion world. “The word ‘model’ literally means ‘standard’. They are human beings who come in a standard size for the designer’s ease of creation. The designer isn’t saying that the outfit isn’t available for other body types,” Bharat states.

Modelling also happens to be one of those rare professions in which women are paid better than men. “Modelling works in a parallel universe, with more equality and less judgement,” he signs off.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

