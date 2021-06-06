Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi unlocking: AIIMS doctor has a word of caution for metro services

Unlocking steps should be slow, as otherwise, the lid will open up again and the situation will reverse, AIIMS doctor Naveet Wig has said.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Standing won't be allowed inside the metro as Delhi Metro will resume its operations from June 7. (Representative image/@DMRC)

As Delhi Metro is all set to resume its services after being completely shut since May 10, AIIMS doctor Naveet Wig said the transporter should be extra cautious in reopening as the situation will again reverse to where it was if the reopening is rushed. "We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50 per cent occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said.

While Delhi came under movement restriction from April 19 in the wake of a sharp increase in the number of cases, metro services — its lifeline — were operational for essential travel till May 9. From June 7, the services will resume in a graded approach. As experts are advising, services will first resume with 50 per cent seating capacity and standing will not be allowed. As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation sought the co-operation of the general public and the authorities to maintain the law and order outside the stations, it also informed that only half of the available trains will be inducted into the service on Monday. The full strength of trains will be pressed into service in a graded manner by Wednesday.

But this would not mean the services would be anything similar to the pre-lockdown period as passengers will have to wait outside the stations for their turn.

The peak of the second wave of the pandemic in the Capital has gradually subsided but experts have already warned that this is only due to the restrictions that were maintained in the last 50 days. As the unlocking process is also starting in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram — the National Capital Region — it is time to be on guard, experts have advised.

