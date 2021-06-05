Delhi unlocks: Metro to be back on track from Monday

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a partial easing of rules during the ongoing lockdown and announced the resumption Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) services at half of its seating capacity from Monday, June 7. Kejriwal said it is time to bring the economy back on track gradually after the intense battle with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Metro services and all the other relaxations will begin from 5am on Monday. The Delhi Metro was shut for over five months last year during the nationwide lockdown as part of the state government’s measures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection. The lockdown, which came into effect on April 20, initially exempted some groups and allowed them to use the Delhi Metro. As the Aam Aadmi Party-led government tightened restrictions, this too changed from May 10 onwards.

"In the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Please keep following our social media channels for further updates," DMRC tweeted on May 16.

Various other restrictions imposed since April to contain the spread of the raging second wave of Covid-19 in the national capital have also been relaxed. All malls, markets and market complexes have been allowed to open between 10am to 8pm on an odd-even basis, depending on their numbers, which implies that only 50 per cent of the shops will be open.

Movement of the owners, employees and workers of the shops of all malls, markets and market complexes will be allowed only the production of a valid ID card issued by the employer or the firm. Similarly, delivery of all type of goods through e-commerce will also be allowed on the production of the valid ID.

The curfew, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been further extended for another week.

Delhi on Friday reported 523 new Covid-19 cases and 50 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin. The Covid positivity rate of the Capital, which is less than 1 per cent, marginally hiked to 0.68 per cent from 0.61 per cent a day ago, the bulletin showed.