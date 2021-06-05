E-commerce services to resume in Delhi, starting June 7

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the resumption of e-commerce services in the national capital as the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are now falling steadily.

Online delivery for all non-essential items was restricted in Delhi since April 19, when the city imposed the lockdown to curb the rapidly spreading virus. The chief minister also allowed markets, malls to resume their business. However, they will have to follow odd-even guidelines. Delhi Metro can also begin its operations with a 50% capacity, as per the announcement.

"If the situation remains under control after the resumption of these activities, more will be allowed in coming weeks," Kejriwal said via video conferencing. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

Delhi was reeling under the devastating wave of Covid-19 that crumbled the already gasping healthcare system and led to severe shortage of beds and key medicines like Remdesivir and Fabiflu.

Also Read | Delhi eases lockdown rules. What will open from Monday

In one of the bleakest moments, the crematoriums also ran out of space to bury the dead as fatalities rose to record levels.

Over the last few weeks, the situation in Delhi has improved significantly and the city's positivity rate has come down to 0.5%. At the time of the peak, it soared to more than 36% on April 22.

With cases now falling significantly, the Delhi government is now preparing for the possible third wave. "Delhi is prepared to combat the next wave of Covid-19," he said while announcing the steps taken by the government.

"We have set up a paediatric task force," he announced, referring to concerns that the children may be more at risk of catching a virus in the third wave.

"With an expected third wave of Covid-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen," he also said.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

coronavirus Topics