Govt, private offices can open in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday both government and private offices can open in the city, as he announced relaxations for several other sectors to further unlock the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which came into effect on April 19.

Also Read: Markets in Delhi to open on odd-even basis from Monday, Metro to run at 50% capacity, announces CM Kejriwal

“The lockdown will continue but some more sectors will be allowed to open,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.” Government offices will function at 100% capacity for Group-A officers and 50% for officers below Group-A, the chief minister said. He also said those rendering essential services will work at 100% capacity, adding that the heads of department (HoDs) will determine what constitutes “essential services.”

Also Read: Delhi eases lockdown rules. What will open from Monday

Private offices, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said, will be allowed to work with 50% workforce but added it would be better if work from home is the preferred method of working. “Private offices should try to stagger their timings,” Kejriwal also said.

Also Read: E-commerce services to resume in Delhi, starting June 7

Opening of malls and markets from 10am-8pm on an odd-even basis and those of standalone shops on all days, Delhi Metro services at 50% capacity were among other exemptions announced by the Delhi chief minister who also said status quo shall be maintained on all other activities. Construction work and factories were the first two sectors to be exempted from the lockdown and resumed operations from May 31.

In the last 24 hours, Kejriwal said, the Capital saw around 400 fresh Covid-19 infections – down from 523 a day ago—with a positivity rate of 0.5%. As of June 4, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1,428,449 including 1,395,892 recoveries, 24,497 active cases and 8,060 active cases, as per the latest health department bulletin.