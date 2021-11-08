Delhi: Water supply restored after ammonia spike in Yamuna impacts operations

Water supply was restored across Delhi on Sunday evening, said the state’s water utility, after interruptions in several parts of the city earlier in the day amid a sharp spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha said water supply in some areas was impacted on Sunday morning, and said supply would be normal by Sunday evening.

“Ammonia levels in the Yamuna increased due to industrial waste and pollutants,” said Chadha, who is the Aam Aadmi Party’s legislator from Rajendra Nagar.

Ammonia levels in the river increased to three parts per million (ppm) on Saturday night, affecting water production at the Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad treatment plants, he said. The treatment plants in Delhi can clean-up water with ammonia levels of up to 1ppm.

DJB data showed that around 11am on Sunday, the Sonia Vihar plant was operating at 95-97% production level, the Bhagirathi plant was operating at 93-95% production level and the Wazirabad plant was at 97-98%.

Some resident welfare groups in south Delhi confirmed that the situation improved around evening. Sanjay Rana, president of the GK-2 Welfare Association said the area received water in the evening.

Chadha said that during the Dussehra-Diwali period, the Ganga canal — which supplies Ganga water to Delhi — is shut for annual maintenance. “As a result, production in the plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which too get their raw water supply from the Yamuna, drops by 50% during this period. Maintenance work is now over and supply has been restored,” he added.

DJB operates nine water treatment plants — at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Haiderpur, Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Okhla, Nangloi, Dwarka and Bawana to produce 935 MGD (million gallons per day) potable water every day.

A senior DJB official explained that out of these plants, those in Wazirabad and Chandrawal are more susceptible to river pollution as they directly draw raw water from the Yamuna.