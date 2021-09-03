Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with partial rain expected today
A man walks under an umbrella along a waterlogged road near Delhi high court during rains in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with partial rain expected today

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24°C whereas the maximum stood at 32°C
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:40 AM IST

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with partial rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24°C whereas the maximum stood at 32°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 68.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi experienced another spell of rain on Thursday, worsening the waterlogging problem in some areas and plunging road traffic into chaos.

The national Capital has recorded 229.8mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, surpassing the September average of 129.8mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 16.7mm rainfall on the first two days of the month.

(With agency inputs)

