Delhi weather: Rain likely today, mercury to dip further

The national Capital is likely to receive moderate showers on Thursday as well , two days after the monsoon hit Delhi, after being delayed by 16 days. The maximum temperature is also likely to drop a bit further over the next few days, said forecasters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated and scattered rainfall over northwest India till July 16, including in Delhi. “Rainfall activity is likely to intensify between July 17 and July 19, as the monsoon trough reaches close to the Northern plains. Isolated, heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi during this time,” a senior IMD official said.

Also Read | Vortex: A tiny weather system that interfered with Mumbai monsoon

A dip in the mercury is likely from July 17 because of increased rainfall, the official added.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the city’s weather, had received 54.6mm rainfall in the ‘moderate’ category. The maximum temperature was recorded as 35 degrees Celsius, within the normal temperature range for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The southwest monsoon hit Delhi on Tuesday. It is the most delayed monsoon since 2002 when it had arrived on July 19. The usual monsoon onset date for Delhi is June 27.