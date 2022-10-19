Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad

Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad

delhi news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:22 PM IST

The Ghaziabad Police said the woman was returning home after attending her brother’s birthday party on Sunday last when she was allegedly abducted around 9.30pm

The woman was found around 4am on Tuesday. (Getty Images)
The woman was found around 4am on Tuesday. (Getty Images)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

A 40-year-old Delhi woman was battling for her life at a hospital after five men allegedly gang-raped her for two days and inserted a rod into her private parts after abducting her while was returning from Ghaziabad. The woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found by a roadside.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad’s senior police superintendent Muniraj G for fast-tracking the probe into the matter.

In a tweet, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said the woman was found by the roadside in a bag. In a video posted on Twitter, she said doctors treating the woman took out the rod with great difficulty. “This is a heinous case and just like that of Nirbhaya. This should be fast-tracked and the strictest punishment should be awarded,” she said, referring to the rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.

The 2012 case provoked national outrage and prompted the government to pass tougher laws to check crimes against women.

The Ghaziabad Police said the woman was returning home after attending her brother’s birthday party on Sunday last when she was allegedly abducted around 9.30pm. They added she was found around 4am on Tuesday.

Muniraj G said they immediately registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (illegal confinement). He said the woman has named five suspects with whom she has had a land dispute. “She did not allow doctors to attend to her at the district hospital in Ghaziabad and got referred to a hospital in Delhi where she previously worked as a nurse. The doctors there told us...a 5 to 6 cm tongue cleaner was found inside her private parts.”

Police have picked up four people for questioning. “We are investigating the incident thoroughly and collecting evidence...we are coordinating with the doctors who are attending to her in Delhi,” said Muniraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out