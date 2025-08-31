Delhi: Woman, daughter stabbed to death by son-in-law in Rohini; accused held

A 63-year-old woman and her 34-year-old daughter were allegedly stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by the daughter’s husband at their home in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi, on Sunday, police said. The accused, identified as Yogesh Sehgal, 35, was arrested within an hour of the crime. Police said the murders were reported around 3.50 pm. (Representational image)

The victims were identified as Kusum Sinha, 63, and Priya Sehgal, 34. Police said the incident was reported around 3.50pm, after Kusum’s son, Megh Sinha, 30, raised the alarm. Sehgal was later apprehended near KN Katju Marg and booked for murder. Police confirmed that his two sons had been traced safely, though their exact location was not disclosed.

Rajeev Ranjan, DCP (Rohini), said, “The caller told us he was trying to reach his mother and sister, but they weren’t answering. When he went to his sister’s house, he found the apartment locked from the outside and bloodstains on the door. He alerted family members, broke the lock, and discovered the two women lying in a pool of blood.”

Megh Sinha told HT: “I had been calling my mother since Saturday, but she didn’t respond. When I finally broke the lock, I saw my mother and sister in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. He brutally killed them with a pair of scissors and took away my nephews. I don’t know what his intentions were. In front of me, he told police my mother abused him — but she never even argued with him.”

Police said both victims were found in the same room. Sinha alleged that Priya and her husband frequently fought over petty issues. Investigators said Sehgal’s two sons, aged 15 and 16, were at school during the killings; when they returned, their father took them with him. The boys have since been handed over to relatives.

According to police, the family had gathered two days earlier to celebrate Priya’s son’s 15th birthday. “During the function, a quarrel broke out between Priya and Sehgal over the exchange of gifts. Kusum stayed back at Priya’s house to help settle the matter, but the fights continued through Saturday,” the DCP said.

Sehgal, who previously worked as an artisan at a jewellery shop but was recently unemployed, was arrested soon after the crime. “He often clashed with his wife and in-laws over petty issues. His bloodstained clothes and the pair of scissors have been seized,” an officer said.