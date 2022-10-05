Delhi woman duped 1 crore from people through kitty parties; arrested

The economic offences wing (EOW) unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old woman from a place in Gurugram, who allegedly duped over ₹1 crore from her neighbours in kitty parties while living in a society in Dwarka, by promising them stepp returns in a shorter period of time.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (EOW), said that the suspect, identified as Sarla Garg, duped 28 victims to the tune of ₹1.01 crore. “The complainants – the neighbours and friends of the accused – alleged that Garg used to run kitty parties from her previous residence at Dwarka. She promised the victims that she will return the matured amount within 15 months. However, even after passing the maturity period, she neither returned the principal amount nor paid any profit to the investors. After few months, Garg and her family members fled from the address after selling her flat in Badhwar Apartments in Sector 6, Dwarka and shifted to some other unknown place After conducting a preliminary enquiry of the complaints, a case under sections 406, 420, 120B and 34 of the IPC was lodged at EOW police station on February 22 this year,” he said.

He further said that the accused used her WhatsApp number, to chat with the victims and send the kitty party scheme messages. “The victims unanimously stated that accused had taken money from them in the name of kitty party and promised good returns through lucrative schemes. Some complainants have also provided the screenshots of WhatsApp chats exchanged between them with the accused. The accused misrepresented and misappropriated their money. On behalf of accused, one Mohammad Ali alias Shoaib used to collect money from the victims. She was arrested on a tip-off, from her present residence in Palam Vihar (Gurugram),” he said.