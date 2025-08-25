Delhi woman jumps out from e-rickshaw to escape sexual assault in Meerut

A 35-year-old woman from Delhi sustained severe injuries after she allegedly jumped out of a moving e-rickshaw to escape a sexual assault attempt in Meerut’s Kankerkhera area on Saturday night. Two men were later arrested in connection with the incident. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada confirmed that while the driver was absconding, two other men had been arrested(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT))

Police said they have booked a case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS. In the FIR, she said she had come to Meerut at the invitation of her friend for a birthday party at a hotel. After the party ended, she left on foot. An e-rickshaw driver offered her a lift when she was attempting to reach Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Apart from the driver, two men were seated in the e-rickshaw. So, she sat in the vehicle’s front seat on the driver’s insistence, but soon found herself subjected to inappropriate comments and lewd advances, she said. The incident took place on the National Highway-58 near MIIT Engineering College in Kankerkhera.

“When I protested, the driver continued his misconduct. As I screamed, a man sitting in the back twisted my neck and threatened to push me out of the vehicle, saying they would kill me right there. Out of fear, I remained quiet, but when the driver began driving erratically, I panicked and jumped,” the woman said.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada confirmed that while the driver was absconding, two other men had been arrested. “A primary investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the woman and the driver over the fare. During the altercation, she was pushed out, leading to her injuries. Police have registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified persons,” the SSP added.