Delhi: Woman, minor son held for murdering her husband
Fed up with the regular assault and domestic abuse, a woman and her 17-year-old son allegedly killed her husband by stabbing him repeatedly with a pair of scissors and a sharp weapon at their home in outer Delhi’s Jwalapuri in the early hours of Wednesday, police said, adding that they have arrested the woman and apprehended her son on charges of murder. The weapons used in the murder have been recovered, they said on Thursday.
“The woman disclosed that her husband often fought with her over petty issues. He used to beat her and throw household items at her. On Tuesday night, the couple quarrelled again over some issue. The woman and her son then stabbed the man with a pair of scissors and another sharp weapon till he fell dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma.
Sharma said around 3am on Wednesday, the Paschim Vihar West police station received a call regarding the murder. A police team reached the spot and found the man injured, with multiple stab wounds all over his body. A case was registered and investigation taken up.
From local inquiry, the police learnt that the man worked as a cobbler and he and his wife used to fight regularly. The investigating team interrogated the wife, who broke down and admitted to murdering the man with the help of her son, the police said.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
