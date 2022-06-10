Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Woman, minor son held for murdering her husband
Delhi: Woman, minor son held for murdering her husband

Fed up with the regular assault and domestic abuse, a woman and her 17-year-old son allegedly killed her husband by stabbing him repeatedly with a pair of scissors and a sharp weapon at their home in outer Delhi’s Jwalapuri in the early hours of Wednesday, police said, adding that they have arrested the woman and apprehended her son on charges of murder
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:03 AM IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi

“The woman disclosed that her husband often fought with her over petty issues. He used to beat her and throw household items at her. On Tuesday night, the couple quarrelled again over some issue. The woman and her son then stabbed the man with a pair of scissors and another sharp weapon till he fell dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma.

Sharma said around 3am on Wednesday, the Paschim Vihar West police station received a call regarding the murder. A police team reached the spot and found the man injured, with multiple stab wounds all over his body. A case was registered and investigation taken up.

From local inquiry, the police learnt that the man worked as a cobbler and he and his wife used to fight regularly. The investigating team interrogated the wife, who broke down and admitted to murdering the man with the help of her son, the police said.

