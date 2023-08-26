News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Women Commission issues notice to police over rapes in hotels in Shahdara

Delhi Women Commission issues notice to police over rapes in hotels in Shahdara

Aug 26, 2023 02:32 PM IST

The panel said it has been informed that two persons in two separate incidents sexually assaulted two 15-year-old girls several times in a hotel.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to city police in connection with two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault with two minor girls in Jagatpuri area of Shahdara.

In both these cases, FIRs have been registered at PS Jagatpuri, it said.
In both these cases, FIRs have been registered at PS Jagatpuri, it said.(Representational image)



In both these cases, FIRs have been registered at PS Jagatpuri, it said.

The panel through its letter asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) to provide details of action taken against the hotel where the incidents took place.

It has sought to know whether the accused as well as the owner/manager of the hotel have been arrested.

It has asked the police to provide a list of all FIRs registered in the district since January 2018 till date in which minors and women were sexually assaulted in hotels.

"Please inform the status of each of these cases. Please inform the details of steps taken by Delhi Police against hotels wherein cases of sexual assault against minors are registered, (sic)," it said.

The DCW has also asked for a copy of rules and guidelines issued by the Delhi Police regarding booking or stay of minors in hotels and guest houses along with details of steps taken by it to ensure safety of women and minors staying at such places in the city.

The panel has given the police time till August 30 to provide the information.

