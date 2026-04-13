New Delhi, A suspended National Zoological Park official has claimed that a jackal was found lying "motionless and not breathing" inside a bear enclosure, contradicting the zoo authorities' inquiry report, which found no evidence of any such death. Delhi Zoo staffer claims jackal found 'motionless', inquiry finds no evidence of death

In a written statement on Saturday submitted to the zoo director in response to disciplinary proceedings, the suspended official said the animal was recovered from a burrow in the Himalayan black bear enclosure in December last year in an apparently lifeless condition.

He claimed that the jackal had entered the enclosure on December 13, and efforts were made to trap it. During a search operation on December 18, the animal was found inside a burrow in a "motionless state" and was "not breathing" when pulled out by staff.

He further alleged that he had acted on instructions of his seniors and maintained that he had performed his duties diligently, while seeking revocation of his suspension.

However, according to the zoo administration's inquiry report dated January 12, 2026, despite search operations and monitoring, no jackal was found inside the enclosure and there was no evidence to suggest that any animal died there.

The report noted that a quick response team was deployed and multiple checks, including inspection of burrows, were carried out on December 13 and 14, but the jackal could not be located. It added that preventive measures were also taken to deter stray animals from entering the enclosure.

However, the inquiry report mentioned that during inspection of the enclosure, signs of fire and the presence of whole chillies were found near the burrow.

It said these were used as a traditional, non-lethal method by staff to deter stray animals from entering or remaining inside the enclosure, while maintaining that no jackal was found during the search operations.

The suspended official said the inquiry, while ruling out the death of a jackal inside the enclosure, flagged procedural lapses in handling the situation.

There was no immediate response available from the Zoo authority.

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