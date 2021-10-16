Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 22-year-old, who raped minor cousin in Kotla Mubarakpur, arrested
Delhi: 22-year-old, who raped minor cousin in Kotla Mubarakpur, arrested

Police said a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station
The accused had threatened the girl from disclosing the sexual assault to anyone but she opened up to her mother when she returned from her native village. (Picture for representation only)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 22-year-old cousin brother at her house in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, police said, adding that the accused was arrested two days ago.

According to deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker, the girl’s mother approached police on Thursday, claiming the accused allegedly raped her daughter on two occasions when the latter was alone at home. “The mother claimed that she had gone to her native village in Uttar Pradesh two months ago, leaving the girl alone at home, and returned to Delhi just recently. Her daughter was allegedly warned by her cousin against disclosing the sexual assault, and she opened up to her mother only when she returned,” said the DCP.

Police said a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station, and the accused was subsequently arrested from his house.

