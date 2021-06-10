Delhi-based rapper, who went missing on June 2, traced to Jabalpur

A week after Delhi-based amateur rapper, MC Kode, went missing after allegedly posting a suicide note on Instragram, police have traced him to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

His mother had filed the missing person complaint last Thursday, police said. Based on her compliant, a kidnapping case was registered and multiple teams were searching for the rapper, whose given name is Aditya Tiwari. Police said he had recently faced flak on social media for a 2016 video in which he allegedly made derogatory comments about a religion and the Indian army.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said on June 4, Aditya’s mother Deepa Tiwari filed the missing person report in which she said Aditya was missing since June 2. She also told the police that her son had allegedly uploaded a suicide note on his Instagram account and later, his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

“We registered a case and made efforts through the human intelligence network and technical surveillance to find Aditya. Through a source, we learnt that Aditya may be living with his friend in Jabalpur. A team was sent there and he was found at the house of his friend, who had studied with him in college,” said Thakur.

The team members have left Jabalpur with Aditya and are likely to reach Delhi by Thursday. Aditya told the police that he left Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on June 2 itself. After reaching Jabalpur, he stayed at different places before moving to his friend’s home. “We will ask him the reason for his recent actions once he reaches Delhi,” added the DCP.

Deepa Tiwari said she will now file a complaint over the “mental harassment, threat and trolling” that her son had to face on social media, which she claimed made him take the steps that he did.

“I had last seen Aditya on May 26. The video surfaced around May 20 and till June 1, he was with friends. It was only on June 2 that I came across his suicide post and tried contacting him. However, his phone was switched off. I panicked and approached the police,” she said.

“The person who dug up my son’s five to six years old video and began harassing him has disappeared from social media. We will file a complaint and seek police help to go after the people who put my son under extreme mental stress,” Deepa said.