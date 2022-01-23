Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: DDMA releases 100 crore more for aid to Covid victims’ kin

DDMA documents showed that most disbursal approvals have been in West district, which has green lit 3,688 applications. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByAlok KN Mishra

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has released an additional 100 crore to the city’s 11 district administrations to pay 50,000 aid to families of the Capital’s Covid-19 victims who are yet to receive financial assistance from the state’s disaster relief fund.

So far, 25,586 people in the Capital have died of Covid-19, and the families of 21,914 have already received the one time ex-gratia 50,000 aid under the Delhi Disaster Relief Fund (DDRF) till January 22. The remaining applications are being processed, said officials.

“All the district magistrates of revenue department are authorized to incur the expenditure for payments of ex-gratia assistance of 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 as per guidelines,” said a revenue department order dated January 21, signed by the deputy controller of accounts. HT has seen the order.

According to a DDMA order dated January 6, over 20,000 people who lost a family member to Covid-19 and have already received 50,000 as ex gratia under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna, were to be given an additional 50,000 each under DDRF.

“It is a standing fund which does not lapse at the end of the financial year. The fund will be used by the districts to disburse ex-gratia payment against applications from Covid-19 victims. Our target is to ensure that no Covid-19 victim’s kin is left out of the financial assistance scheme. We have already initiated media campaign to create awareness for availing ex-gratia assistance. We will also approach the affected families who have not submitted the applications to assist them in filing the applications,” said a Delhi government official.

DDMA documents showed that most disbursal approvals have been in West district, which has green lit 3,688 applications. Meanwhile, South-West district has approved 3,524 applications, and North-West has approved 2,423. Shahdara (2,047), North (1,930), East (1,860) district, Central (1,685) and New Delhi (819) make up the rest of the list

In June 2021, the Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance to the kin of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19. The order came in response to petitions seeking directions to the Central and state governments to provide ex-gratia compensation under the Disaster Management Act for Covid deaths.

In December, the Supreme Court sought information from the Delhi government and other states on the progress of processing applications and releasing payments under the scheme

