Delhi: Doorstep vaccine drive restarted in bid to cover all residents
New Delhi: To ensure full coverage of the two-set Covid-19 vaccinations before moving on to the precautionary doses, the Delhi government has restarted a door-to-door campaign to identify people who are yet to get their first and second doses and bring them under the vaccination net, senior government officials said on Friday.
Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said that while the city has recorded 100% coverage of the first vaccine dose, around 10-15% of the eligible population were yet to take their second dose.
“We have started training our Asha and Anganwadi workers, along with our teams at the district levels, so that they can pay door-to-door visits to make a list of the people who are yet to get their first and second Covid doses. We want to take into account that there would still be people who are not part of the city’s registered population list and might not have received even their first vaccine shot,” said a senior health official, asking not to be named.
Officials said the provision of at-home vaccination will be made available for senior citizens and the differently abled, and special camps will be set up near residential areas for the others. The drive will continue till June end, after which the administration will again carry out an assessment.
Currently, vaccinations are available for those above 12 years of age in the Capital. Data from the government’s CoWin dashboard shows that Delhi so far has administered 18,045,535 first doses of Covid and 15,050,327 second doses. Around 1,087,131 people in the Capital have also received their booster doses, according to government data.
Government officials said that apart from door-to-door surveys, health teams will also reach out to residents of senior citizen homes and schools, and will rope in school administrations, resident welfare associations and religious leaders to encourage people to get the Covid jab.
Since January this year, even as Delhi has witnessed two spikes in Covid-19 infections, primarily driven by the Omicron variant and its sub-strains, the severity of infections has been mild and the need for hospital admissions has also been low.
Health experts said that high infection spread in the community and good vaccine coverage, along with the generally milder nature of the prevalent Covid variant in Delhi, has kept fresh cases low.
“In June-July last year, data shows that around 76% of people in India had antibodies but less than 10% population were vaccinated. Now, around 80% population has been vaccinated and around 90% have attained their immunity via infection. People now are protected because of the antibodies they developed through infection and also by vaccination. Hybrid immunity is the best kind of protection,” said Dr GC Khilnani, chairperson, institute of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the Pushpawati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute (PSRI Hospital).
Dr Khilnani also said that after being vaccinated people achieve immunity for around six-nine months.
Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital, said, “The slowing down of vaccination could also be because of more people getting infected and observing the 3-4 months gap before taking their next vaccine doses.”
-
Friday prayers conclude peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its second Friday prayers at the premises since a Shivling was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16. “Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque. Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). The Maidagin-Godaulia road was closed to general vehicles for a few hours on Friday but pedestrians continued to move.
-
Consider hiking fine on vector breeding to ₹50k: HC to Delhi govt
The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of hiking the fine for every violation that leads to mosquito breeding from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 .
-
Elected members in Maha may get to spend development funds on housing society works
The Maharashtra government is likely to soon allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works, and various meetings have been held for the same at the ministerial and secretarial levels. The move follows Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre's demand to allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works. Presently, elected members cannot use their development funds to carry out housing society works.
-
Yes Bank case: Arrested builder Avinash Bhosale to be CBI’s ‘guest’ till Monday
Mumbai: Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the multi-crore fraud at Yes Bank, will stay at the central agency's guest house in the city for the next two days. The special CBI court on Friday refused to remand the high profile businessman to CBI custody or judicial custody after his lawyer claimed that his arrest was illegal.
-
Nayab Tehsildar remanded to 14-day judicial custody in land grab case
Bhiwandi Court on Friday remanded Nayab Tehsildar Viththal Gosavi to magistrate custody for 14 days in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway land grab case. Gosavi was in police custody for the last 14 days. The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case. Of 18, three accused have moved bail applications in Thane sessions court and three have been released on bail.
